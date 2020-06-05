Drive-By Shooting After a Downtown LA Protest Leaves One Dead, One Injured

One man was shot and killed and another was hospitalized after a protest in downtown Los Angeles.

The men were shot in a drive-by shooting around 10 p.m. Thursday near Bunker Hill and Cesar Chavez avenues. Police arrived to find found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the protest and shooting are not related.

A preliminary investigation determined someone in a gray van pulled up and fired multiple rounds at the two men, striking both, police said.

A witness told reporters at the scene, she and the men had left a Black Lives Matter protest. The woman said she was walking with her brother when the other man, who they did not know, approached them and said he had been attacked.

That's when a van pulled up, she said.

"They opened the door, they had a big black gun… and they shot, two shots," Jessica Woodward said. I ran immediately, I turn around, (one victim was) on the ground and (the other) guy (sat down on the sidewalk)."

The victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the second victim was hospitalized with stable vital signs, the department said.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Police said the shooting was not protest-related, but it was unclear if the shooting was gang-related.