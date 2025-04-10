The Downey priest who was arrested for sexually assaulting a girl may have committed the sex crimes between February and March, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Jaime Arriaga-Pedroza, who was a priest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Downey, allegedly committed multiple lewd acts on a child aged 14 or 15 on or between Feb. 8 and March 21, according to the DA’s office.

Then on March 22, the priest allegedly assaulted the same victim with the intention to commit lewd acts.

“This case alleges unconscionable criminal conduct by a trusted religious leader,” District Attorney Hochman said. “I commend the bravery of the young victim for coming forward under such difficult circumstances.”

Arriaga-Pedroza pleaded not guilty to one felony count of assault with intent to commit lewd acts upon a child and five felony counts of lewd act upon a child aged 14 or 15 by a person at least 10 years older.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 5.

If convicted, Arriaga-Pedroza, who’s being held without bail, would face a possible maximum sentence of 14 years in state prison and would be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The LA Archdiocese said Arriaga-Pedroza was removed from ministry at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Downey after the allegation surfaced.

“The archdiocese has a long-standing commitment to the protection of minors and the reporting and prevention of abuse, " the archdiocese said in a statement, adding that it reported Arriaga to law enforcement. The priest eventually surrendered to authorities.

Since being ordained in June 2024, Arriaga had been serving as associate pastor at the church, the archdiocese confirmed. He also worked at Saint Louis of France Catholic Church in La Puente, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department - Special Victims Bureau - at (877) 710-LASD (5273) or Sergeant Joseph Cerda at (213) 264-8732.