Dozens of Patients Evacuated Overnight From Nursing Home in Pasadena

Patients at the Golden Cross Health Care nursing home in Pasadena were evacuated from the facility, but it was unclear Friday morning if the evacuation was related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Video from the scene showed dozens of ambulances lined up outside the facility at 1450 N. Fair Oaks Ave. about 11 p.m. Thursday and patients being placed inside the vehicles.

The Pasadena Fire Department was asked by the California Attorney General's office to help move patients from the nursing home because the facility was being de-licensed.

A total of 63 patients were evacuated and relocated, but it's unclear where they were taken.