Dozens of SoCal Flights Canceled Due to East Coast Storm

Airlines announced the cancellation of dozens of flights connecting Southern California to the East Coast Monday as a powerful winter storm pummels the North Atlantic region.

As many as 35 flights set to arrive or depart from Los Angeles International Airport were grounded as of Monday evening, according to the website FlightAware. Another 22 coming to and from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana were also called off.

Meteorologists expect the storm -- which began over the weekend and caused thousands of flight cancellations into, out of and within the United States -- to continue hammering the northeastern region through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.