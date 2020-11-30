Dozens Protest COVID-19 Restrictions at Barbara Ferrer's Echo Park Home

About 50 people chanted and waved signs Sunday outside the Echo Park home of Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer to protest the upcoming start of tighter COVID-19 restrictions.

They chanted "No Science, no data, no shutdown," and few wore protective face masks, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A video posted on Twitter showed a handful of protesters arguing with a neighbor of Ferrer's. One waived a flag reading "Trump Train," and another held a homemade sign, saying, "Only we the people can save the USA."

The demonstration lasted about an hour and was reported to have broken up about 5 p.m.

The order that takes effect Monday through Dec. 20 prohibits public and private gatherings between people of different households, requires masks for nearly all outdoor recreational activities, restricts dining at restaurants and reduces patron capacity at retail stores, among other provisions. Protests and faith-based services are exempt given they have been deemed constitutionally protected.