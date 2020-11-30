CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

Dozens Protest COVID-19 Restrictions at Barbara Ferrer's Echo Park Home

The order that takes effect Monday through Dec. 20 prohibits public and private gatherings between people of different households, restricts dining at restaurants, and reduces patron capacity at retail stores, among other provisions.

By City News Service

LA County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer
Getty

About 50 people chanted and waved signs Sunday outside the Echo Park home of Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer to protest the upcoming start of tighter COVID-19 restrictions.

They chanted "No Science, no data, no shutdown," and few wore protective face masks, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A video posted on Twitter showed a handful of protesters arguing with a neighbor of Ferrer's. One waived a flag reading "Trump Train," and another held a homemade sign, saying, "Only we the people can save the USA."

Mayor Garcetti 9 hours ago

Protesters Descend on Garcetti's House for Sixth Consecutive Day

coronavirus 18 hours ago

Fauci Says Christmas and New Year's Restrictions Will Be Necessary Due to Holiday Coronavirus Wave

LA County 13 hours ago

LA County Tops 2,000 COVID-19 Hospitalizations for First Time Since Summer, as Cases Surge

The demonstration lasted about an hour and was reported to have broken up about 5 p.m.

The order that takes effect Monday through Dec. 20 prohibits public and private gatherings between people of different households, requires masks for nearly all outdoor recreational activities, restricts dining at restaurants and reduces patron capacity at retail stores, among other provisions. Protests and faith-based services are exempt given they have been deemed constitutionally protected.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONScoronavirusCOVID-19los angeles countyLos Angeles County Public Health Department
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us