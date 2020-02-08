Santa Monica

Dozens Take Part in ‘Undie Run’ for Charity

By Staff Reports

Runners took it almost all off and hit the streets of Santa Monica on Saturday for a good cause.

The crowd took part in Cupid’s Undie Run, which was one of 20 events held in cities across the United States.

It’s all to help raise awareness of neurofibromatosis -- a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue. The runs also raise money for the Children's Tumor Foundation.

The brief-ish runs will be held in other U.S. cities throughout the month of February.

For more information on the Undie Run, click here.

