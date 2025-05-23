Dr. Dre, city officials unveil new Compton High School at ribbon-cutting ceremony

A new campus was unveiled Thursday by legendary producer and entrepreneur Dr. Dre and city officials, marking the next episode for Compton High School.

The new high school campus was a vision of Dr.Dre and the community of Compton after breaking ground two years ago.

The rap mogul often said he had no creative outlet when he was in high school, but today Dr. Dre said he was happy to have helped build one for future kids in Compton.

"Two years ago, when I attended the groundbreaking ceremony, this was just an empty dirt lot. Now, today the new Compton High School and performing arts center is a world-class educational facility," said Dr. Dre.

The new high school will accommodate about 2,000 students and include a new gym, aquatics center, football stadium and a new performing arts center that the LA producer donated $10 million to help build.

"Today we celebrate the fulfillment of a promise, a vision brought to life through years of determination and collaboration and unshakable belief in the potential of our young people," said Micah Ali, Compton Unified School District board president.

Dr. Dre says he is hoping that the new campus serves as a space to highlight some of the talent in Compton.

"I said this before, Compton is a breeding ground for talent, there is something in the soil here, there is something special about growing up here," said Dr. Dre. "I’m standing here as living proof that coming from Compton, that nothing can stop me and anything and everything is possible."

Students at the unveiling also shared their excitement about the new campus in their community.

"I’m excited to welcome you into our new campus the same way I was welcomed years ago, though I am graduating and super jealous to not be studying here. They have a 12-foot pool, I wish I was studying here," said Myshay Causey, a student at Compton High School.

The school board president says he wants to transform every high school in Compton. Ali said the new campus will be the first, but not the last.