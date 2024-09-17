While having three earthquakes of magnitude 3.4 or greater within a short span of time in the same regions – think Malibu quakes in the past five days – is normal, it is abnormal for Southern California to get fewer earthquakes as it has, Dr. Lucy Jones said Monday.

“We need to remember that the quiet of the last 25 years is not representative of the long-term Southern California pattern,” the seismologist said during the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday. “And we should get used to having more than we've seen recently.”

Jones said young people who were not around during the 1994 Northridge earthquake or those who are new to Southern California should not get comfortable with the recent frequency of quakes.

“It's a good reminder that earthquakes are part of our environment,” Jones said. “It's the reason -- Southern California is as beautiful as it is -- we need to be ready to experience bigger ones, too.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

To prepare for the next big one, Jones said the first step is to talk to family members and loved ones about a plan.

“Have a communication plan. If the earthquake happens when your kids are at school, do you know what they're going to do? Do you know what you're going to do about it? Do you know when you can get to them?” Jones said.

She also urged parents to talk to teens and children about connecting if there is no cell signal after a big earthquake.

“Having a plan, planning to use texting instead of phone calls when the system's gonna be overloaded – all of those are really important,” Jones explained.

What is the first thing the respected seismologist would remember when a big one strikes?

“Probably the most important thing is water,” Jones said, explaining that because the water systems are the weakest part of the state’s infrastructure, they are likely to be badly damaged after a disaster like a big tremor.

“FEMA will bring in water after we lose the water systems. But do you want to go and spend a couple hours standing in line every day to get the water you need for your family? Probably not.”

