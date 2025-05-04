Dramatic change in the forecast this week as May gray turns to weekend warmth

The May gray the Southland has been experiencing will eventually make way for summer-like temperatures as the week progresses.

Light to moderate drizzle occurred in parts of Los Angeles County overnight and might continue Sunday night and Monday. This unsettled weather pattern will likely deliver scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"We’ve got an area of low pressure to our east, which is going to bring more of that rain chance our way," NBC4 Meteorologist Shanna Mendiola said.

Forecasters said the threat for significant flooding or debris flows is extremely small, with most areas to see 0.10 of an inch of rain or less. Mountain areas could see 0.10 to 0.50 inches.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Snow levels were expected to stay above 6,000 feet.

"When the rain picks up, it’s not going to be heavy. It’s just going to be steady and beneficial for us because what’s happening is that low is just to our east and pushing toward the border of Nevada and Arizona," Mendiola said. "… With it, because it’s a cold storm, you maybe might see a pop-up thunderstorm this afternoon but it’s just going to be for the deserts."

Most highs were expected to remain in the 60s through Tuesday. Dry weather and a gradual warming trend was expected to begin after that, with highs in the low 80s expected in the downtown Los Angeles area Friday and Saturday, and reaching the low 90s in the Antelope Valley.

"An area of high pressure will be moving in. These clear the storms, so I’m expecting temperatures to rise as that high moves in and it’s really going to start to feel like summer time here later this week," Mendiola said.

"Next weekend is going to be much hotter than what we’re seeing this weekend," she added.