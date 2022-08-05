Dream Job? Children's Hospital LA is Looking for a Full Time Baby Cuddler

The Children's Hospital of LA announced that they are looking for a full-time baby cuddler, according to a press release.

The new position will be a part of its baby cuddler-program, Koala Corps, which is a program that was designed to support critical newborn infants by holding and cuddling them.

Koala Corps was founded by Oxford Road founder and CEO Dan Granger and his wife Ciara after their second daughter spent six months in the children's hospital because she was born with cognitive delays.

They recognized, during her fight, that one of the most beneficial things was holding her whenever possible.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Shae underwent back-to-back surgeries. One of her only sources of comfort was to be held,” said Ciera Granger. “She was a fragile little newborn who needed constant affection and attention, but not all babies in the hospital have someone available to cuddle them. Because of our experience with our daughter, we were compelled to launch the Koala Corps fund. We learned it was important for newborns and we were determined to find a way to help. It is a need in our community that most people don’t know exists. This will bless babies and their families tremendously.

"The fund recently hit a milestone, thanks to donations from patrons like iHeartMedia Los Angeles, which "donated a generous bank of ad inventory" to the efforts"

The full-time cuddler will oversee the Koala Corps program for the next three years.

“For many families, the birth of a baby who needs intensive medical care is unexpected and obligations at home and work mean families are unable to visit the hospital every day to be with their newborn,” says Rosby Lamm, Manager of Volunteer Resources at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles . "We’re very thankful to Oxford Road and their support, which will allow us to expand CHLA's long standing Cuddler Program to more families throughout the hospital.