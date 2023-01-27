Southern California

‘Dreami by Livi': Teen Who Has Battled Cancer 7 Times Has Dream of Being Designer Come True

By Tony Shin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fifteen-year-old Olivia has always wanted to be a clothing designer.

The teen, who has battled cancer seven times and is currently battling the disease again, isn't letting that stop her.

Founder of the “Dream Machine Foundation” Charlie Rocket, a brain tumor survivor, works with survivors like Olivia to fulfill their dreams.  

Rocket’s foundation has partnered with celebrities like Oprah, Mike Tyson, Steve Harvey and radio host Big Boy who offered to put up a fashion show for Olivia’s clothing brand.

Her designs are being stitched on hats and branded on clothing called “Dreami by Livi." Livi is her nickname.

“We make dreams come true,” Rocket said.

“It’s amazing, it’s overwhelming. It’s just such a blessing," Olivia’s mother, Collina Thole, said.

Olivia's rare genetic disorder called Li-Fraumeni syndrome which makes Olivia prone to a higher susceptibility of continuing to get cancer throughout her lifetime. The syndrome is linked to mutations in the TP53 gene.

“At the end of the day it’s not only her dream, it's our dream to make sure her dreams come true," said Evaristo Jacobo of Wonderhouse. He is the co-owner of the business, which is branding Olivia's designs. He also said they are destined to be a success.

“She has like the brightest spirit and she loves people to make people happy, so she's amazing,” said her mother.

Clothing designed by Olivia will be sold online Sunday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m at dreamibylivi.com

This article tagged under:

Southern California
