Driven by sense of purpose, crews work to restore vintage war planes in Riverside

On a sunny afternoon, a man sits on an office chair and wheels himself about underneath the wing of an F-4 fighter plane, rolling a coat of paint onto the wing as he goes.

That man is part of a crew devoted to restoring vintage war planes, many of which are on display at Riverside’s March Field Air Museum. Those people working long hours to bring back to life the incredible examples of aviation history feel that it’s not just their job but their duty to do so.

"We are big believers here that every aircraft, every military aircraft, is a veteran. And as a veteran, they have a story to tell,” said Jeff Houlihan, an Air Force veteran and director of restoration curatorial and collections at March Field Air Museum.

Alex Labonte is a Marine veteran who devotes his time to restoring planes that come to the museum. Some of them are in really rough shape, with missing parts that are often hard to hunt down.

"Especially with a lot of these airplanes, because you can't go to a store to buy these parts, you have to find a guy who knows a guy who has a buddy with one in his backyard,” Labonte said.

Labonte said hundreds if not thousands of hours are devoted to restoring each aircraft. Work includes sanding, priming and painting, tasks people might also see at an automotive shop.

So far, the crew has restored 108 vintage planes that are on display.

A lot of the aircraft are on loan from the Air Force, Army or Navy, Houlihan said. March Field Air Museum is on a “big list” of groups interested in the airplanes, and when one becomes available, the museum is in charge of transport, he said.

Transporting a plane can cost tens of thousands of dollars, in addition to more tens of thousands in restoration costs.

"Many of them come in missing parts, sometimes significant ones difficult to come across,” Houlihan said.

Fortunately, volunteers help cut the labor cost, and donations as well as money made from the museum help pay for the restorations.

“To see something that was a hunk of junk that we turned into something like it could take to the skies, it’s a real sense of accomplishment,” Labonte said.

March Field Air Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round.