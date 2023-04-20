Driver Accused of Plowing Into Teens, Killing 1 in Thousand Oaks, Makes First Court Appearance

The driver accused of plowing his car into a group of teenagers in Thousand Oaks, killing one and injuring several others, made his first court appearance Thursday.

Austin Eis, 24, could face life in prison for the long list of charges connected to his crime spree that started in Simi Valley and ended with the deadly crash in Thousand Oaks. He’s facing a dozen charges, including one count of murder and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Eis stayed inside his jail cell in Ventura County for his first court appearance. He did not enter a plea.

The judge ordered Eis be held without bail given the nature of his violent crimes for the protection of the public. His arraignment was postponed to May 19th, when he is expected to enter a plea.

Investigators say his alleged crime spree began in Simi Valley with a stabbing at a Walmart, then a domestic disturbance with family in Camarillo and finally a deadly car crash in Thousand Oaks, where he is accused of intentionally slamming into a group of high school students at a bus stop.

The crash killed 15-year-old Wesley Welling and injured three other teens.

“Wesley was an amazing kid, just positive, always joking, always trying to help people. Everybody loved him,” mother Kelly Welling said.

Wesley’s family and friends remembered the teenager with a growing memorial after he was tragically struck and killed April 18th – on his mother’s birthday.

Strangers also stopped by to honor the Westlake High School Freshman –a young life that was taken away too soon.

“I’m just distraught over this situation. Again, I’m very sorry and I’m very sad. Sad for the kids here, and it’s terrible,” Pierre Roux said.