A man was charged with murder Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 77-year-old man participating in a charity bike ride in Los Angeles' Griffith Park.

Jairo Martínez, 37, faces one felony count each of murder and hit-and-run driving resulting in death to another person, as well as one misdemeanor count of driving when privilege was suspended or revoked for DUI conviction after a prior offense. Arraignment is expected to happen today.

It was not immediately clear whether Martinez has an attorney.

Andrew Jelmert was remembered Monday night at the site of the hit-and-run crash where he was killed. Cyclists placed a white ghost bike in his honor at the location alongside candles and other items.

The crash was reported at about 4 p.m. Saturday on Crystal Springs Drive on the east end of the park. Jelmert was identified by organizers of the AIDS/LifeCycle as a participant in its charity ride.

In a Facebook post, the organization said Jelmert was a five-time participant in the event.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that a cyclist participating in AIDS/LifeCycle's SoCal Day on the Ride lost their life after being struck by a vehicle yesterday," organizers posted on Facebook Sunday.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of a driver in connection with the crash. Police said the driver got out of a BMW after the crash and left the scene with out providing aid or identifying himself.

"Alcohol was a factor in this collision," the LAPD said in a statement.

"This is a senseless tragedy, and our hearts go out to everyone who is affected,'' Joe Hollendoner, MSW, incoming CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, said in a statement. "We revere each and every participant on AIDS/LifeCycle, who dedicate their time, energy, passion, and power to lift up a cause close to their hearts. We mourn with our community.''

Jelmert was riding his bicycle northbound when he was struck by the BMW, which also was northbound. Jelmert fell onto the road, police said, and died at the scene.

Video from the scene appeared to show the heavily damaged BMW sedan missing at least one wheel.

"We would like to remind everybody when involved in a traffic crash to stop and check on the other parties, make sure they are not injured, call 9-1-1 if they need medical attention, and to exchange information," police said in a statement. "Don’t convert a traffic crash into a crime."