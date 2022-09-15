Driver Arrested After Fiery Pursuit Crash Injures One

A driver is now under arrest after crashing into the side of a Pacoima business while trying to get away from officers.

The crash happened at Van Nuys and Shutter Avenue, just before midnight. The pursuit only lasted a few minutes.

Police did not say what the driver was wanted for.

A woman was also in the car at the time of the crash, and she was injured in the crash. She is now recovering in the hospital.

The crash was so violent that it sparked a fire in the business. As the building was burning, officers spotted two small dogs.

The dogs were rescued by authorities, who say the animals were inside the car with the driver at the time of the crash. Those dogs are okay.