Driver arrested after pursuit of stolen car ends in Culver City

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A driver in a stolen car was arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit that ended in Culver City early Friday. 

Officers with the Huntington Beach Police Department responded to the call of a pursuit at around 5:35 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol then chased the car northbound on the 405 Freeway.

The pursuit ended at around 6:11 a.m. when the driver exited the freeway at Sepulveda Boulevard. 

NewsChopper4 was over the scene where about a dozen CHP units were seen in the area. 

The driver pulled over at a gas station and was then taken into custody. 

