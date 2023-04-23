West Covina

Driver Arrested For Alleged DUI, After Passenger Killed in West Covina Crash

A driver was arrested for an alleged DUI after a passenger was killed during a crash in West Covina.

By City News Service

A passenger in a vehicle was killed in a crash Sunday morning in West Covina and the driver was arrested on suspicion of felony drunk driving and vehicular manslaughter, authorities said.

Officers were sent to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Valinda and Glendora avenues at about 12:05 a.m. Sunday and located a vehicle in the flood channel, the West Covina Police Department reported.

One of the passengers inside that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Jose Felix Tamayo-Juarez, 24, of Victorville was arrested on suspicion of felony drunk driving and vehicular manslaughter. Tamayo-Juarez, who suffered minor injuries, was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail at the West Covina jail.

The department's Major Accident Investigation Team urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 626-939-8589.

