Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI in Costa Mesa; Two Hospitalized

A 22-year-old man was arrested was on suspicion of drunk driving for allegedly allowing his vehicle to hit a pedestrian and then strike another vehicle Sunday in Costa Mesa.

Authorities believe the man drove his vehicle through a red light while going southbound on Newport Boulevard at 19th Street, allowing it to strike a pedestrian at Harbor Boulevard, the Costa Mesa Police Department reported.

The suspect's vehicle then slammed into another vehicle before rolling over, authorities said. Police were dispatched to the crash scene at 2:07 a.m. Paramedics rushed the pedestrian and the driver of the second vehicle to nearby hospital, where their conditions were not immediately known.

The suspect, Herman Martinez of Maywood, suffered no injuries and was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Police said the southbound lanes of Newport Boulevard would remain closed until approximately 10 a.m.