Driver arrested for crashing into Palm Springs businesses

A 30-year-old man was arrested after allegedly plowing an SUV into street barricades, two businesses and another vehicle in Palm Springs before fleeing the scene, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of a maroon SUV colliding with barricades near the Marilyn Monroe statue near the 100 block of Museum Way at around 10:15 p.m. Friday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police said the vehicle continued along a walkway between businesses in the vicinity, colliding with the rear window of a business at the end of the walkway. The driver then attempted to turn the vehicle around, allegedly causing extensive damage to the interior of another business.

After returning to Palm Canyon Drive, the vehicle allegedly collided with a car parked along the curb, then pushed the parked car out of the way and left the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The alleged driver, identified as 30–year–old Jose Uzaga, was arrested shortly before 11 p.m.

Police say Uzaga has been booked on charges of hit-and-run, vandalism and DUI. He was being held on $10,000 bail, with a court date Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Anyone who witnessed the alleged rampage was asked to contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125.