Driver Arrested in Long Beach Crash That Killed 7-Year-Old Boy in Crosswalk With Father

A 7-year-old boy was struck and killed in a crosswalk as he crossed a Long Beach street Tuesday with his father.

The 57-year-old Riverside County man driving the pickup that struck the child was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in the crash just before 5:30 a.m. at Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street.

The boy died at the scene.

The 2005 Ddoger Ram pickup was traveling west on 23rd Street and turning left onto Lakewood Boulevard. The driver failed to yield for the boy and his father in the crosswalk, police said.

"The father and juvenile were in the crosswalk with the right-of-way pedestrian signal when the incident occurred," police said in a statement.

The pickup driver remained at the scene.

Alcohol, drugs, and distracted driving were not believed to be a factor, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Joseph Johnson or Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or via the website.