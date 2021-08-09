Driver Arrested in Road Rage Crash That Killed Pregnant Woman in Long Beach

A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a road rage and DUI crash Saturday in Long Beach, police said.

A 26-year-old man who was driving the pickup in which she was a passenger was arrested on suspicion of charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated following the collision.

The suspect and a 10-year-old boy who also was riding with him in the GMC pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Long Beach police said the tragic chain of events began when the pickup's driver was in a road rage conflict with the driver of another vehicle that went on for several blocks.

"Detectives learned a male adult was driving his 2006 GMC pickup truck at a high rate of speed southbound on Long Beach Boulevard with a female adult and 10-year-old male juvenile as passengers," police said in a statement. "The driver of the GMC was involved in a road rage incident with a second vehicle for several blocks as the driver of the second vehicle attempted to disengage from the road rage incident."

A 45-year-old man, who was not involved in the road rage altercation, was leaving an on-street parking space in a 2004 Toyota Corolla when the car was struck by the GMC pickup, police said. The GMC then slammed into a parked, unoccupied truck.

The woman in the GMC and her unborn child died at a hospital. The victim was about 8 months pregnant, police said.

The driver of the GMC was identified as Miguel Larios, a 26-year-old resident of Long Beach, police said. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one count of driving under the influence, and one count of child endangerment. Bail was set at $200,000.

It was not immediately clear what led to the road rage confrontation.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect has an attorney. LA County jail records did not indicate an initial court date.