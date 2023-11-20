Driver arrested in deadly crash at Westlake intersection

A 31-year-old man was arrested in a crash that killed a man and injured a woman standing at an intersection when they were hit by the car in Los Angeles' Westlake area.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Wilshire Boulevard and Burlington Avenue in the community southwest of downtown Los Angeles. The victims were struck by a 2008 Cadillac CTS that authorities said was traveling at high speed when it crashed into a light pole.

The car continued east and hit the woman and man, police said. The 32-year-old man died at the scene. The 63-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition.

City News Service identified the victims as a woman and her adult son. NBCLA has reached out to the coroner's office for information.

The driver was detained about a block away, police said. Video from the scene showed the damaged Cadillac next to a folded light pole that was knocked to the ground.

Isaiah Villegas, 31, of Los Angeles was arrested and booked Sunday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, and he was held on $110,000 bail, according to the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It was not immediately clear whether Villegas has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Details about an initial court date were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 213-833-3713 or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the Crime Stoppers site.