Driver beaten, vehicle vandalized by large group on bikes in downtown LA

A large group of people on bikes brutally attacked a driver after having his vehicle damaged in downtown Los Angeles.

The attack happened on Aug. 2, at the intersection of Olympic and Hope Avenue. Shailoobek Uulu was driving through downtown when the group, riding on bicycles, surrounded his vehicle.

When Uulu pulled over and got out of the vehicle the group began attacking him.

"I managed to run away from them. I ran about 200 or 300 feet down the street and when I turned back I saw how a few of them were jumping on the roof of my car, on the windshield," said Uulu.

The driver said he tried to go back to his car from the sidewalk, to try and close the doors when they began punching him from behind. Uulu said the attack left him with numerous bruises, cuts and a broken leg.

Video from a neighbor captures the moment Uulu is being hit from every angle as he tries to salvage his vehicle from being damaged further.

"I closed my head, I was on the ground and suddenly someone pulled me out from the circle," said Uulu. "She saved my life, she told me that if no one pulled me out at that time, they literally could kill me."

Uulu said he was in the process of moving and several items were taken from his car including his wallet and documents. He said the total damages are estimated to be $20,000.

The LAPD said no arrests have been made.