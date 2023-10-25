Uber driver charged with murder in Long Beach crash

A Los Angeles man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 60-year-old Long Beach woman killed when he allegedly drove into a group of pedestrians

Khalid Yagobbi -- who had been charged earlier this month with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence involving the death of Romelia Cuarenta-Aguilar -- is set to be arraigned Monday on the more serious count of murder involving that victim, along with other charges stemming from the Oct. 14 crash in Long Beach.

Authorities said Yagobbi had an Uber passenger in the car at the time of the crash.

The murder charge includes an allegation that Yagobbi personally used a motor vehicle as a deadly weapon. The amended complaint, filed Tuesday, also charges Yagobbi with four felony counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon involving four other people.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Yagobbi was released on bond Oct. 19 after his bail was set at $50,000, but he was taken into custody again Tuesday in lieu of $6 million bail as a result of the new charges. He has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

Police said Yagobbi was speeding eastbound in a white Chevrolet Bolt in the westbound lanes of Shoreline Drive when he drove through a red light and struck the pedestrians and multiple, occupied vehicles without slowing down just after 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way.

Yaggobi remained at the scene and was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said.

Cuarenta-Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a court hearing last week, a prosecutor said Yagobbi was an Uber driver and had a passenger in his car when the crash occurred.

Yagobbi's driver's access to the platform was removed when the crash was reported to Uber, the company said.

"We are shocked by the details of this unthinkable tragedy," Uber said in a statement. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to Romelia Aguilar's loved ones during this painful time, and we hope all those injured make a swift recovery. We are committed to assisting law enforcement however we can as they continue to investigate."

Witnesses said the car struck Cuarenta-Aguilar as she pushed a child in a stroller in the crosswalk, and then slammed into multiple vehicles in the opposite lane.

Several other pedestrians were injured and hospitalized, although they were said to be in stable condition.