Driver Crashes Car Into South Gate Carl's Jr.

A driver crashed a car into a South Gate Carl's Jr., after losing control of the vehicle causing the car to flip over and crash into the building.

Security video showed the car flipping over before flying through the window of the Carl's Jr. shattering glass and destroying part of the exterior of the building.

The car crashed into the Carl's Jr. near Firestone St. and Alameda Blvd, South Gate Police said.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. Another car was also damaged during the incident.

No arrests have been made.