Driver crashes into multiple vehicles in Pomona, caught on home surveillance video

A high-speed crash in a Pomona neighborhood leaves several vehicles damaged, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

By Christian Cázares

A dramatic home surveillance video has captured the shocking moment when a driver lost control while speeding down a Pomona neighborhood at night, crashing into several parked vehicles. While the incident caused significant damage, fortunately, no one was injured.

The video, filmed just before 10 p.m. on a Sunday night, shows the driver racing down the residential streets of Pomona. As the car approaches, it crashes into a parked vehicle, spins around, and continues its chaotic path, hitting multiple cars along the way.

“I was in the living room and I heard so much commotion. My heart dropped because you heard about five different car crashes,” said Lury Alatorre, a new resident of the neighborhood. Alatorre mentioned that while there have been a few accidents along Palomares St and Phillips Blvd before, nothing quite like this had occurred until now.

Her security camera captured the frightening sequence of events, which showed the driver crashing into her friend's white Honda Civic, which had been parked outside her home.

“Her car is pushed all the way, and we see the guy drive off super fast. His car was messed up and not driveable,” Alatorre shared.

Another neighbor, Alyssa Ortega, who lives a few houses down from the crash site, witnessed the aftermath. Ortega explained how her family had just returned home seconds before the driver zoomed past their driveway.

“He landed in reverse three houses down,” Ortega recalled. “I’m yelling for my husband because I didn’t know if the person was okay. He went running to check on the driver, but when he got there, he said the person was unconscious but came to and was ready to turn the car and get away,” Ortega added.

As neighbors tried to make sense of the situation, many were thankful that no one was on the street at the time of the crash. “Everyone was lucky it was all parked cars and nobody was on the road or in their cars,” Ortega said.

Pomona police reported that they have arrested 18-year-old Joseph Cameron from Los Angeles County who was driving a stolen car. He is currently behind bars are West Valley Detention Center.

