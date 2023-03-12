North Hollywood

Driver Dead After Crash Into Utility Pole in North Hollywood

A driver is dead after their vehicle crashed into a utility pole in North Hollywood Sunday.

By City News Service

The driver of a vehicle was killed Sunday morning after it crashed into a utility pole in North Hollywood.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:19 a.m. to the 7200 block of Bellaire Avenue, where the motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Paramedics did not take anyone to a hospital, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No further information was immediately released.

