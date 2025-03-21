An Inland Empire man accused of causing a pursuit crash that killed a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges Thursday.

Ryan Turner, 22, was denied bail during his first court appearance as San Bernardino authorities asked a judge to have Turner in custody before his trial partly because of his criminal history, which includes another high-speed pursuit crash in 2024.

Turner, who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle while being followed by Deputy Hector Cuevas, Jr., was charged with murder, evading an officer and driving a vehicle without consent. San Bernardino County authorities also accused the suspect of driving 100 mph on surface streets and running at least four red lights before causing the deadly collision.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Hector Cuevas, Jr. died at the scene of the crash in the high desert community. Video showed a patrol SUV split in two and debris scattered near the intersection of Seneca and El Evado roads.

A black sedan in the intersection appeared to have front-end damage with airbags deployed inside the car.

Turner is facing 15 years to life, according to San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson.

“It’s the third time we allege (Turner) would be guilty of stealing a car,” the district attorney explained, adding the pursuit lasted for about 9 minutes.

When Turner was taken into custody on Monday, he had been out of prison for several months for another high-speed crash involving a stolen vehicle, according to the Rialto Police Department.

In January 2024, Turner tried to run away from police, driving a stolen car up to 90 mph on surface streets in Rialto. He caused an officer to collide with another vehicle at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Meridian Avenue, according to police.

Although Turner received 16 months in county prison, he was released from custody in October 2024, serving eight months of his sentence, the Rialto Police Department added.

Meanwhile, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department saw outpouring support from communities in Southern California and across the country, Sheriff Dicus said.

Dozens of people gathered Tuesday night at the scene of the crash to mourn the 36-year-old deputy. Flowers, candles and other items were left in tribute to the six-year member of the department who was remembered as a stand-up individual whose death is a deep loss for the community.

He is survived by his wife, two young children, his parents and his siblings.

After the crash, a procession of law enforcement officers escorted the body of Cuevas to the coroner's office in San Bernardino. The procession passed through the parking lot of the Victorville Police Station, which is about 1 mile east of the crash location.

Firefighters on top of two fire engines parked on a freeway overpass saluted as the procession passed.

Victorville contracts with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department for police services.