Driver dies after pursuit crash in Boyle Heights

A high speed pursuit of an Aston Martin in Boyle Heights early Friday ended with the driver dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Deputies were chasing the driver in the silver sports car at around 3:14 a.m.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The driver struck a pole just minutes after at the intersection of Soto Street and Washington Boulevard.

He tried to run off but was quickly caught by officers. As he was being taken into custody, he lost consciousness.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Despite efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.

It was not clear if the driver died due to a medical issue or due to the crash.