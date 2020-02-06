South LA

Driver Ditches Prius After Killing Man in South LA Hit-and-Run

Police were using bloodhounds at the scene of the crime, and a suspect was taken into custody.

By Staff Reports

A man was killed Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles. The driver kept going before abandoning the car a few blocks away. 

Just after 1 a.m., a Toyota Prius going south on Hill Street hit a man jaywalking at West Adams Boulevard, according to the LAPD. 

Police found the car with extensive damage and the engine still running a few blocks away at the intersection of Hill and 30th streets.

The LAPD brought their K9 bloodhounds to investigate the scene. A search led to the suspect's residence, where he was taken into custody, police said.

The man killed has not been identified, but police say he’s 34 years old.

South LA
