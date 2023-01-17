Driver From Dangerous Police Pursuit Makes Appearance in Court

A man who led authorities on a wild and dangerous pursuit throughout Orange and LA counties back in November made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

It has been a little more than two months since that very intense pursuit and the arraignment was Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, Johnny Anchondo though putting off entering a plea and requested a new date for his arraignment, the judge agreed.

Anchondo who is a 33-year-old from Moreno Valley was dressed in orange waving at the camera during his arraignment.

Tuesday's court date came about two months after the high-speed chase in November.

Deputies say Anchondo was the driver that led authorities on a two-hour pursuit that started in orange County and ended in Los Angeles.

The suspect was seen stealing a work van, side swiping several cars and eventually crashing into a parked Cadillac.

Authorities say Anchondo broke into a family's home and stole their truck and drove off.

The pursuit eventually ended as police took him into custody in Hacienda Heights.

In Tuesday's hearing Anchondo's public defender requested to continue the arraignment and requested a new date.

Anchondo has been charged with multiple felonies including felony assaults on eight law enforcement officers.

He is on parole for attempted carjacking and evading police. if convicted he faces a maximum of 54 years.

The Orange County DA's office is legally allowed to prosecute all crimes committed in both Orange and LA counties.

Anchondo's next court date will be on Feb. 3, 2023.