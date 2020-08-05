Police Release Sketch of Driver Wanted in Westlake Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed 87-Year-Old Man

A composite sketch of a driver who got out of his BMW after fatally striking an 87-year-old man in the Westlake District, then got back in the sedan and took off, was released this week by investigators.

The fatal hit-and-run occurred around 4 a.m. Feb. 22 at Eighth Street and Westmoreland Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

"The suspect driving a white four-door BMW sedan, was traveling eastbound on Eighth Street and struck the victim walking outside of the marked crosswalk crossing southbound on Eighth Street west of Westmoreland Avenue,'' the statement said.

The BMW driver stopped and was told by many witnesses to remain at the scene, but he got back in his car and fled, police said. As that occurred, a white Honda Accord struck the man as he lay on the ground, and also fled the scene.

Authorities circulated a composite sketch of the BMW's driver.

The victim was identified as Chan Wook Park, who was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

"Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services and remain at the scene to identify themselves,'' police said. "Witnesses are reminded that documenting license plate numbers of vehicles involved is considered crucial evidence in traffic collision investigations."

People who provide information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of a hit-and-run driver can receive a reward up to $50,000, police noted.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact LAPD West Traffic detectives at 213-473-0234 or Crimestoppers at 800- 222-TIPS.