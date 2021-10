A man was arrested after driving a car into a crowd at a vaccine mandate rally in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, injuring a woman, sheriff’s officials said.

The man had gotten into an argument with people at the rally at the intersection of 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard before he ran into the crowd, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

A woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition, sheriff’s officials said. No one else was hurt.