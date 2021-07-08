South LA

Driver Hurt as Crash Takes Out Taco Stand in South LA

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after driving up onto the sidewalk, crashing through a fence, and slamming into a taco stand.

The two-car crash happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The taco stand was completely destroyed. Video from the scene shows some alcohol that police pulled out of one of the cars. It was not immediately clear if either drive was impaired at the time of the crash.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 31 mins ago

Tourism Board's New 80s-Style Official LA Logo Has Angelenos Divided

South LA 1 hour ago

13-Year-Old Boy Injured in Drive-By Shooting in South LA Neighborhood

No further details were immediately known. The cause remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

South LACrash
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us