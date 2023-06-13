Silver Lake

Driver in Silver Lake loses control and crashes into pole causing power outages

Many residents and businesses woke up to power outages in Silver Lake after a driver lost control and hit a utility pole.

By Chelsea Hylton

Several residents in a Silver Lake neighborhood experienced power outages after a driver lost control and hit a pole damaging power lines Tuesday.

The driver ended up wrapping their vehicle around a utility pole along Griffith Park Boulevard and Hyperion Avenue.

The nearby area was without power for several hours as crews worked to restore it.

The driver did not appear to be injured and was taken into custody. It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

