Driver Injured in 91 Freeway Shooting in Carson

A driver was injured in a freeway shooting Tuesday in Carson.
The shooting was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway near the Avalon Boulevard off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Paramedics sent to the location on a report of a shooting took a person to a hospital for treatment of an unspecified injury, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. The victim's condition was not immediately available.
The Avalon Boulevard off-ramp from the eastbound 91 Freeway was blocked while an investigation was conducted.
No arrests were reported Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting was the second reported Tuesday on a Southern California freeway. The first, reported around 12:30 a.m., left a driver dead on the 710 Freeway.
There is no evidence to suggest the two shootings are connected.