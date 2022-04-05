Driver Injured in 91 Freeway Shooting in Carson

A driver was injured in a freeway shooting Tuesday in Carson.

The shooting was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway near the Avalon Boulevard off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics sent to the location on a report of a shooting took a person to a hospital for treatment of an unspecified injury, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. The victim's condition was not immediately available.

The Avalon Boulevard off-ramp from the eastbound 91 Freeway was blocked while an investigation was conducted.

No arrests were reported Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was the second reported Tuesday on a Southern California freeway. The first, reported around 12:30 a.m., left a driver dead on the 710 Freeway.

There is no evidence to suggest the two shootings are connected.