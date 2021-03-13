Los Angeles

Driver Jumps To His Death From 110 To 105 Freeway Transition Road

When the officers tried to talk to the man to find out what was wrong, he suddenly bolted and jumped from the transition road onto the southbound 110 Freeway.

By Jim Crogan

Getty

A driver who went the wrong way on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Glenn Anderson/Century (105) Freeway jumped to his death Saturday morning in the Athens area of Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP received calls around 7 a.m. that a motorist was driving the wrong way on the transition road, CHP officer Lance Nieves told City News Service.

"Our units responded and found the car on the right shoulder of the transition road. Officers went to the car to make sure the driver was OK. The driver got out and appeared very distraught to our officers,'' Nieves said.

"Paramedics responded but the man was pronounced dead at the scene," Nieves continued. His age was not yet known and his name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Nieves said the drop was at least 100 feet. Officers never learned why the man was so upset, he added.

The transition road from the southbound 110 Freeway to the westbound 105 Freeway was temporarily closed, Nieves said. A Sigalert was issued by the CHP, which also closed the carpool, number 1 and 2 lanes on the southbound 110 Freeway for the death investigation.

It was not immediately clear when they would reopen.

