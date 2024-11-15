1 killed, 2 injured in Boyle Heights crash

Police are investigating on Friday the death of a 77-year-old man who was killed in a two-car collision with a speeding Mercedes-Benz in Boyle Heights.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called at 9:06 p.m. Thursday to 3066 E. Fourth St. and South Fresno Street, where they found three injured people who were freed from the wreckage of the collision, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, Stewart said.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy traveling in the Mercedes were taken to hospitals in serious condition.