Driver killed in collision with fire engine in Pacoima

The fire engine was responding to an emergency and had its siren on at the time of the crash, according to LAFD.

By Missael Soto and Camilla Rambaldi

The sole occupant of a vehicle was killed following a collision with a Los Angeles Fire Department fire engine in Pacoima.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 13000 block of West Terra Bella, according to LAFD.

A driver, described as a man in his 20s, collided with the fire engine and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The fire engine was responding to an emergency and had its lights and sirens on at the time of the crash, according to LAFD.

Two of the LAFD members were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A nearby business owner in Pacoima says he witnessed as first responders extricated the driver from the vehicle.

“The client that I was talking to crossed the street and he went to check out the car. Opened the door of the passenger side while the firefighters were getting ready or something. After that, a few seconds passed by and they took the guy out of the car from the passenger side. From my point of view, the guy was not bleeding or something, but he looked unconscious," said Luis Gomez.

The identity of the driver was not immediately available. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

