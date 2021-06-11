Los Angeles

Driver Killed in Fiery Crash Into Home in Hancock Park

There was a little girl inside the room closest to where the vehicle impacted the house but fortunately had gotten up and walked out of the room just prior to the crash and was not hurt, LAPD said.

By Oscar Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver was killed late Thursday night when their vehicle lost control and drove into a family's garage catching on fire in Hancock Park in what police are saying may be a case of street racing.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 200 block of S. Rimpau Blvd. at about 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a traffic collision and found two vehicles at the scene.

LAPD says one of the vehicles lost control and hit a curb before crashing into a tree and garage, and catching on fire. The nearby brush also caught on fire.

It took firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department 15-20 minutes to knock down the fire and prevent the flames from reaching the home's attic. They say it was difficult to fight the blaze with the car in the garage, which has been red-tagged.

An Urban Search and Rescue Team was at the scene to check on the integrity of the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

