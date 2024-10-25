Driver killed in high-speed chase in Antelope Valley identified

A 26-year-old woman killed when she slammed the stolen SUV she was driving into a concrete overpass support column in the northern part of Antelope Valley ending a chase that began in Sylmar was identified Thursday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers began the chase near the 210 Freeway around 2 p.m. Wednesday after discovering the Honda SUV was stolen, authorities said.

Anna Zauner headed north on the 5 Freeway, eventually transitioning to the northbound Antelope Valley 14 Freeway then driving through the Santa Clarita area on Newhall Avenue before returning to the northbound 5 Freeway.

Zauner, who was identified Thursday by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, drove at speeds topping 110 mph at times during the chase, weaving wildly around over vehicles and occasionally driving on the center divider or a shoulder to avoid traffic.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit as Zauner continued onto the Grapevine section of the Golden State Freeway, then exited and headed back south on Interstate 5.

As Zauner continued south at high speed, she moved onto the transition road to the Lancaster 138 Freeway, but lost control of the SUV as she appeared to swerve away from something on the roadway. The SUV veered onto the dirt shoulder and overturned, slamming at high speed into the concrete overpass column.

Zauner was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.