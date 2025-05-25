Long Beach

Driver killed in two-vehicle crash with Metro train in Long Beach

A vigil was held Saturday for the driver.

By City News Service and Tracey Leong

A 21-year-old motorist was killed during a crash involving another vehicle and a Metro train in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were dispatched at about 11:55 p.m. Friday to the area of 12th Street and Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said the victim, a 21-year-old Compton woman, was speeding southbound on Long Beach Boulevard in a 2014 Infinity Q50S, without headlights on, when a 2019 Honda Accord, driven by a 29-year-old man, made a southbound turn from Anaheim Street to Long Beach Boulevard in front of the Infinity.

The Accord swerved out of the way to avoid being rear-ended and struck a guardrail, while the Infinity swerved, lost control and struck the Metro train.

Paramedics rushed the woman to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries

The driver of the Accord stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, authorities said.

"Speed and impaired driving are being investigated as potential factors in this collision regarding the driver of the Infinity," according to a police statement.

No injuries were reported aboard the train.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call the LBPD at 562-570-7355. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Long Beach
