A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department employee was killed and a woman was hospitalized when a 1960s Shelby Cobra crashed into a pole in Temple City.

The crash was reported in the 5400 block of Santa Anita Avenue. The driver, a man, was ejected and died at the scene.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The woman was hospitalized, but details about her condition were not immediately available.

The driver is an employee of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the agency confirmed.

Video showed a procession of law enforcement vehicles leaving the scene with a coroner’s van. Law enforcement officers saluted as the body, draped with an American flag, was placed in the van.

Details about the man’s identity were not immediately available.

The Shelby Cobra is an iconic American sports car created by famed automotive designer and racer Carroll Shelby. In the early 1960s, Shelby took a lightweight British roadster and dropped a burly Ford V8 under the hood. The result was a powerful and nimble performance car that could be driven on public roads and raced competitively.