Driver Taken Down by K-9 After Freeway Pursuit

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The driver of a gray Honda sedan who led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit in eastern Los Angeles County Friday afternoon was taken down by a K-9 in Rancho Cucamonga.

The driver reportedly kept driving when he was initially signaled to pull over after crossing over a double line.

After traveling on multiple freeways, the driver, wearing a yellow and black striped beanie and socks and sandals, pulled into a parking lot.

After jumping from the sedan, the car rolled back into a patrol SUV.

A K-9 was sent in as the driver surrendered. The pooch bit the driver on the arm and dragged him down. The driver was taken into custody without incident after that.

