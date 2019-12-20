Driver Taken Down by K-9 After Freeway Pursuit

The driver of a gray Honda sedan who led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit in eastern Los Angeles County Friday afternoon was taken down by a K-9 in Rancho Cucamonga.

The driver reportedly kept driving when he was initially signaled to pull over after crossing over a double line.

#Pursuit CHP in pursuit of a Honda traveling at a high rate of speed on the eastbound 10 freeway passing Pomona. Suspect heading towards the Inland Empire. #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/HaFj7z7Flc — Alexvnews (@alexvnews) December 20, 2019

After traveling on multiple freeways, the driver, wearing a yellow and black striped beanie and socks and sandals, pulled into a parking lot.

After jumping from the sedan, the car rolled back into a patrol SUV.

A K-9 was sent in as the driver surrendered. The pooch bit the driver on the arm and dragged him down. The driver was taken into custody without incident after that.