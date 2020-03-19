Driver Walks Away from Police After Pursuit, Is Taken into Custody

Whittier police were in pursuit of a vehicle Thursday night through the El Monte area.

The pursuit was slow-moving, at speeds of 3 mph.

The driver made it to Rowland Heights before almost stopping his vehicle. It kept creeping along slowly, and smoke could be seen coming from the driver's side window.

Eventually, a man exited the vehicle, before walking slowly and erratically away from officers.

Officers came up behind the man and wrestled him to the ground, before taking him into custody.

This is a developing story.