Driver Walks Away from Police After Pursuit, Is Taken into Custody

Whittier police were in pursuit of a vehicle Thursday night through the El Monte area.

The pursuit was slow-moving, at speeds of 3 mph.

The driver made it to Rowland Heights before almost stopping his vehicle. It kept creeping along slowly, and smoke could be seen coming from the driver's side window.

Eventually, a man exited the vehicle, before walking slowly and erratically away from officers.

Officers came up behind the man and wrestled him to the ground, before taking him into custody.

