Driver Crashes into 2 Cars in Compton After Leading Sheriff’s Deputies Through Hawthorne

A driver lead authorities on a chase through Gardena Sunday night for about 10 minutes before crashing at around 9:55 p.m.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were in pursuit of a reckless driver, Gil Leyvas reported from Newschopper4 Bravo.

As the driver went through an intersection in Compton, the driver almost collided with another vehicle.

Just after passing that intersection, the driver crashed into van and a parked SUV, coming to a stop eastbound on Rosecrans Avenue in Compton.

Officers fired what appeared to be pepper balls into the vehicle through the rear window, which filled it with smoke.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.