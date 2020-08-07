Driver Leads Bell Police on Pursuit

A driver lead Bell police on a pursuit Friday night.

Newschopper4 Alpha was over the pursuit of a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, the Bell Police Department said, at 10:14 p.m.

Police said they suspected that there were two people in the car, and at one point the passenger door did open, but no one left the vehicle.

The driver also had the car's windshield wipers on while they traveled through South Gate streets at speeds of 50 mph, at one point going the wrong way on the road.

While going westbound on Florence Avenue the driver slowed to speeds of around 25 mph, but then made a U-Turn and picked up to speeds of 60 mph again.

At 10:47 p.m., the driver got on the 105 Freeway going west at 75 mph.

This is a developing story.