A driver was leading authorities on a chase after he failed to pull over for Glendale police Thursday evening.

The driver was heading west on the 210 Freeway near the 134 Freeway in the Pasadena area, before heading south on the 110 Freeway.

Police said the driver was wanted in connection with alleged narcotics sales.

The driver pulled into the South Park neighborhood and ran into a home, where officers were working to take him into custody.