Driver Arrested After Leading CHP On Pursuit, Losing Tire

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The California Highway Patrol arrested a driver after a pursuit Friday night.

The pursuit began on the 405 Freeway in Gardena. Officers said the driver was driving recklessly and failed to yield.

At one point during the chase the driver drove on the wrong side of the road in Hawthorne, where he lost control and lost a tire in a flash of sparks.

The driver exited the vehicle when it came to a stop and ran from officers before he was apprehended a short distance away.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

