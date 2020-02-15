Driver Leads Police on Pursuit in Newhall Area

A driver in a white sedan was leading police on a pursuit on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area Saturday night.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., the driver opted to continue on the northbound 5 instead of hopping onto the 14 Freeway.

California Highway Patrol said the driver was initially wanted for reckless driving by the Montebello Police Department.

NewsChopper4 Bravo was over the pursuit around 9:10 p.m. in the Sylmar area, where the vehicle was seen traveling at normal speeds.

When entering Santa Clarita, the car's brake lights could be seen flashing on and off every few seconds. Speeds were recorded at approximately 30-35 mph.

During a brief moment, a CHP cruiser approached the sedan from the rear left, but the police vehicle slowed down, and the white car continued on the freeway.

As the suspect vehicle passed Six Flags Magic Mountain around 9:30 p.m., the driver was seen changing lanes after traveling in the same one for some time. No other vehicles were in the immediate area of the pursuit, except for a few CHP cruisers behind the car.

Aerial video showed a CHP cruiser was blocking an on-ramp to the freeway to prevent other motorists from entering the northbound 5 Freeway.

It was not immediately clear if the driver was the only occupant in the car.

